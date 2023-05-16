Trump’s Ex-lawyer Faces $10m Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A former personal lawyer for ex-president Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has been sued by his former associate, Noelle Dunphy, over sexual assault claims.

Dunphy sued the ex-New York mayor for $10 million on Monday, alleging that he subjected her to “wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment.”

She also accused Giuliani of wage theft and “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and anti-Semitic remarks” that made her work environment “unbearable.”

The lawsuit said that Guiliani “often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump.”

The suit, filed in a New York state court, also stated that Dunphy began working for Giuliani in January 2019 as his director of business development on a salary of $1 million a year.

She alleged that Giuliani began abusing her almost immediately after she started working for him.

The lawsuit sought $10 million in damages.

A spokesperson for Giuliani said in a statement sent to US media that Giuliani “vehemently and completely denies the allegations in the complaint and plans to thoroughly defend against these allegations.”

“This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion,” the spokesperson said.

AFP