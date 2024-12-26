Trump’s ‘impulsiveness’ is already threatening to topple his second term

Donald Trump’s recent foray into threatening Panama and proposing annexing an unwilling Greenland is a sign of his increasing impulsiveness that may take the focus off the policies that help propel him back into the White House and could cost him in the long run.

That is the opinion of CNN’s senior political analyst Ron Brownstein who told host Kate Bolduan that many of the factors that helped the president-elect stay focused during his first administration are non-existent this go-around.



According to Brownstein, was elected on promises to help consumers and and crack down on immigrants, but he is sticking his fingers into too many pies during his presidential transition.

All of those restraints are weaker this time,” he told the host. “He is kind of constrained by a narrower House majority that can produce rebellions from the right on occasion like we saw during the budget fight, you know, the other day. But by and large, the kind of people who said no to many of Trump unbound impulses are not going to be in the room this time. “

“So what you’re going to see, I think, is, you know, even more of these secondary firefights,” he elaborated. “He was elected in part because he kept his focus overwhelmingly on two issues, you know, cutting your costs and gaining control of the border.”

“And what we have seen in this transition, I think the unifying theme of the transition from Matt Gaetz to Panama to the debt ceiling is that, you know, Trump’s impulsiveness is just undiminished,” he added. “And his ability to keep his presidency focused on any central theme, I think, is going to be very challenging, especially without the internal regulators that were there the first time.”