Trump’s legal foe claims over 80 percent of GOP-appointed judges rule against President Trump

Lawyer Norm Eisen has been singled out by name by President Donald Trump, but he’s not backing down.

Speaking to MSNBC on Thursday, Eisen fact-checked allegations by Trump allies and other conservatives who allege that activist, liberal judges are ruling against him in court for political reasons.

Attorney General Pam Bondi singled out U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered that the administration turn around a plane of migrants deported without due process.

According to Bondi, who spoke to Fox on Thursday morning, Boasberg is “attempting to meddle in national security and foreign affairs, and he can’t do it. What he’s done is an intrusion on the president’s authority. You know, this one federal judge, again, thinks he can control foreign policy for the entire country, and he cannot. And right now, we’re evaluating our options.”

“Pam Bondi’s comments, Ana, were part of a piece with what we’ve seen in the first two months of the Trump administration: an assault on the Constitution,” said Eisen, speaking to MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera.

Eisen continued, “Bondi is saying that Article III of the Constitution, which gives federal judges the power to do exactly what James Boasberg is doing to oversee whether laws like the Alien Enemies Act are being followed.”

Cabrera shouted that Bondi is at the top of the Justice Department.

Eisen shouted back, “She’s tearing up the Constitution! And that is why it’s another example of the hundreds of cases I’ve been involved in bringing — or helping with a couple dozen of them — the hundreds of cases, over 100 cases that have gone to judges. And you know what? Democratic-appointed judges, about 80 over 80% of the time, have ruled against Trump [saying] yes, it’s unconstitutional. It’s illegal. Republican-appointed judges also over 80% of the time. And she’s exemplifying it. That’s the bad news. The good news is they’re losing in court.”

He predicted Boasberg would impose consequences for defying his order.

Eisen also responded to Trump’s attacks on him by name last week. Trump alleged Eisen is “vicious and violent.” According to Eisen, “It’s a badge of honor.”