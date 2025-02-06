Trump’s proposal ‘US Gaza takeover’ cheered by people all around the world, US House Speaker Johnson says

US House Speaker Mike Johnson says that the initial announcement from Trump yesterday, which outlined his proposal for the US to “take over” Gaza, was greeted with surprise by many but, he thinks, was “cheered by people all around the world”.

Pushed to give a yes or no on whether the US should take control of Gaza, Johnson does not answer, but says he is looking forward to meeting Netanyahu and says he has been a “close ally” of his.

“If you leave Gaza in its current form there’s always a risk of another October 7, always a risk of proxies of Iran… all these terrorist organisations, whose openly stated goal is to eliminate Israel as a state.

“It just makes sense to make the neighbourhood there safer.”