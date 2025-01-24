Trump’s Return: European Leaders Unite Against Tariff Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their commitment to a stronger and united Europe in response to the leadership of newly inaugurated U.S President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Élysée Palace in Paris, on Wednesday, Macron emphasised the importance of European solidarity and resilience.

Scholz described Trump as “a challenge,” stating that Europe would not retreat but instead position itself as “a constructive and assertive partner” in the global discourse.

According to Scholz, it will be “the basis for good cooperation with the new American president”.

Highlighting the strong ties between Europe and the United States, Scholz said their long-standing partnership be “a stable foundation” for future collaboration.

Speaking on Trump’s recent announcements, Scholz said “we will, of course, analyse in detail together with our European partners.”

Trump had on Tuesday vowed to hit the EU with tariffs and said his administration was discussing a 10% import duty on Chinese imports.

He also alleged that fentanyl (a synthetic opioid drug) is being sent from China to the U.S. via Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. president had on January 7 called on all member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to increase their security tariff from the current two percent to five percent, stating that the U.S. is paying higher than its fair share.

During his inauguration, Trump issued over 40 executive orders including an order withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, saying it does not reflect the country’s values, economic and environmental objectives.

He also ordered the U.S. withrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The meeting between Macron and Scholz coincided with the 62nd anniversary of the Élysée Treaty, which solidified post-World War II relations between France and Germany.

Both leaders stressed the importance of Franco-German cooperation in maintaining European unity.

“Europe must be strong and resilient in an ever-changing world,” Scholz remarked, as he prepares for an upcoming general election in Germany.

Macron advocated for greater European ambition and independence, urging the continent to invest more in its defense capabilities.

“Europe must not only increase its defense spending but also develop its own industrial base and capacities,” he stated.

The leaders concluded by emphasizing that Europe’s response to global uncertainties should be one of unity, boldness, and strategic autonomy.