Trump’s son Barron is a ‘ladies’ man’ at New York University

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump, has reportedly been thriving at New York University’s Stern School of Business, where he began his studies this fall.

According to reports, the youngest Trump is not only excelling academically but also making an impression socially.

“He’s at Stern, so he’s studying business in some way. He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” a source told People.

The insider also highlighted Barron’s striking presence, saying, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

When Barron arrived on campus in September, he was accompanied by security guards, reflecting his unique position as the son of the president-elect. He sported a white polo shirt tucked into black pants, with a backpack slung over one shoulder.

Barron’s mother, Melania Trump, recently commented on her son’s college experience, acknowledging its distinctive nature.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it’s very different than any other kid,” the incoming first lady said during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends.

“I’m very proud of how he’s handling it. He’s very strong and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children,” Melania added.

The former first lady also praised Barron for his maturity and political acumen, calling him a “grown young man.”

“I’m very proud of him — about his knowledge, and about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation,” she said, referring to Barron’s role in engaging young voters during Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Barron, who graduated high school earlier this year, is the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children. The former president, 78, also shares Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump with the late Ivana Trump and Tiffany Trump with Marla Maples.

As the son of a political leader and public figure, Barron’s journey at NYU continues to draw attention, highlighting the balance he must strike between academic life and his family’s public profile.