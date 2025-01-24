Trump’s Tariff Threats Could Trigger Global Trade Crisis, WTO DG Warns

The Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said the tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump could trigger retaliatory trade wars globally.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Okonjo-Iweala warned that such development, if allowed, could have devastating effects on global economic growth.

She therefore urged countries to avoid escalating the situation but rather seek alternative solutions to the problem.

“If we engage in tit-for-tat retaliation with tariffs of 25% or 60%, we risk plunging the global economy into a situation reminiscent of the 1930s, which led to severe double-digit GDP losses worldwide,” Okonjo-Iweala warned.

“The consequences would be catastrophic, and everyone will bear the cost,” she added.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who recently began her second term as WTO chief, compared the current situation to a previous incident involving the U.S.

“We’ve seen this movie, as I said, elsewhere in the 1930s with the Smoot-Hawley Act. It made it worse,” she said.

“We’re very much saying to our members at the WTO, you have other avenues, even if a tariff is levied, please keep calm,” she added

WTO’s dispute resolution system has faced challenges since 2019, when Trump’s administration blocked judicial appointments, rendering its top appeals body inoperative.

Despite these setbacks, Okonjo-Iweala encouraged member states to make use of the organization’s existing mechanisms to address trade disputes effectively.