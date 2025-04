Trump’s tariffs, Zambia Affected but not significant

Trump’s tariffs, Zambia Affected but not significantly

…compared to South Africa that exports almost $3bln worth of products to America annually

3rd Mar. 25

According to official studies, “the main products that Zambia exported to United States were Precious Stones ($119M), Refined Copper ($51.3M), and Coffee ($6.97M) in 2023.”



Over the past 5 years the exports of Zambia to United States have decreased at an annualized rate of 0.57%, from $198M in 2018 to $192M in 2023.

Clearly the taxes will not the needle for Zambia as much as South Africa’s, the second largest economy in Africa after Nigeria. Below the full report:



The tariff regime, described by Trump as a “universal baseline tariff,” aims to set a flat 10 per cent import tax on all goods entering the US. However, this is just one part of a broader strategy: every country in the world would also face reciprocal tariffs from the US based on how they currently tax American goods.



Trump’s “America First” trade policy will see tariffs spike for countries such as Lesotho, with reciprocal tariffs from the US reaching as high as 50 per cent.

Amid this backdrop, Gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia remain relatively unscathed in comparison, with both facing a 10 per cent reciprocal US tariff.



“Despite the US maintaining a trade surplus with all six GCC countries in 2024, Trump imposed a 10 per cent baseline import tariff on these nations, aligning with the tariffs they apply on US goods,” said Vijay Valecha, CIO at Century Financial.



“Last year, the US exported goods worth $27bn to the UAE, significantly exceeding the $7.5bn in imports from the UAE. This resulted in a $19.5bn surplus for the US, reflecting a 6.9 per cent increase from 2023. Additionally, the Value Added Tax (VAT) in GCC countries remains relatively low compared to the higher tax rates across Europe. Most GCC nations impose a 5 per cent VAT, with Saudi Arabia applying a higher rate of 15 per cent,” Valecha added.



Meanwhile, Hamza Dweik, head of trading and pricing (MENA) at Saxo Bank MENA, told Gulf Business that the new tariffs could even present an economic opportunity for the GCC.



“The GCC nations may need to explore new markets and strengthen trade ties with regions unaffected by these tariffs. Diversifying their economic base beyond oil exports will be crucial in mitigating the risks associated with external economic shocks,” said Dweik.



“While the tariffs present challenges, they also offer an opportunity for the GCC nations to accelerate their economic diversification efforts and strengthen regional trade partnerships. By proactively addressing these challenges, the GCC can continue to thrive in an evolving global trade landscape,” he added addressing these challenges, the GCC can continue to thrive in an evolving global trade landscape,” he added.





The full list, published below, details a country-by-country breakdown of the tariffs and the reciprocal rates:

