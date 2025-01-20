‘Trump’s team is worried’ Mitch McConnell will ‘open floodgates’ against nominee

Donald Trump’s team is reportedly concerned about the recent actions of Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who could tank a key Trump Cabinet nominee.

Stephen Neukam, Congressional Reporter for Axios, appeared on CNN on Saturday to discuss his reporting, which the host said suggests “Trump’s team is worried” that former GOP leader McConnell’s silence on Tulsi Gabbard “could spell trouble for her path” to confirmation as the Director of National Intelligence.

“What more can you tell us on that?” the host asked.

“Yeah, I think of all the nominees that Trump has sort of pending in the Senate, I think Democrats have sort of zeroed in on Gabbard as the most likely to be able to be sunk and while the odds may not be great, we know that the Trump transition team has been nervous, the Gabbard team has been nervous about the silence,” Neukam said. “Leader McConnell, both publicly and privately, has been silent and has not tipped his hand either way. And the thinking is that if Mitch McConnell comes out and is a no vote on Tulsi Gabbard, that might open the floodgates for some more moderate Republicans to also buck the President-elect. So that is certainly a space to watch for, for Senate Republicans and for the President-elect.”