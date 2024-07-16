Donald Trump’s would-be assassin reportedly purchased 50 rounds of ammunition just hours before the sh0oting at his rally over the weekend.

This was revealed in a new bombshell report by CNN as the Secret Service faces mounting questions over how the 20-year-old managed to get just 130 yards from where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

Crooks shot Trump in the ear with an AR-style rifle his father purchased legally.

Multiple witnesses have said they warned law enforcement that a gunman was crawling on the building but didn’t respond before he started shooting.

The roof where Crooks lay down with his weapon was flagged as a security concern, and was swept by local law enforcement not the Secret Service.

One bullet clipped the former president’s ear, but his campaign says he is ‘fine.’

A turn of his head to look at the jumbotron where charts of immigration statistics were on screen may have saved his life, according to his aides and analyses of the bullet’s path.

Former fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the crosshairs of the attack as he protected his wife and two daughters. David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, sustained critical injuries but are now listed as ‘stable.’ All three are Pennsylvania natives.

Crooks reportedly donated $15 in January 2021 to a progressive group that backed President Joe Biden.