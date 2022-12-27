TRVOR MWIINDE TO GO FOR CHOMA CENTRAL SEAT HELD BY MWEETWA

By Michael Nyumbu

United Party for National Development-UPND Deputy Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde, has declared that he is ready to face anyone for the Choma Central Constituency Parliamentary seat in 2026.

Mwiinde told Byta FM News in an interview, Sunday, that although he would not force himself on the people, he remains determined to represent them as Member of Parliament.

He explained that being a National Youth Deputy Chairperson for the UPND, he connects well with young people and understands the challenges they face.

Mwiinde has pledged that his desire to serve the people of Choma Central Constituency is strongly attached to creating opportunities for the young people in the Constituency.

He further said being a resident of Choma, he understands the challenges faced by the local people, ranging from poor road infrastructure and unemployment amongst the youth.

Mwiinde, who lost to the sitting MP during the 2021 party primary election said his development agenda for the Constituency is anchored on the UPND manifesto and delivering development just like President Hakainde Hichilema is doing.

