Try love, hatred eating you up, Mundubile tells HH



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should heal and try love instead of chocking himself with hatred against his predecessor, former President Edgar Lungu whom he has continued to verbally abuse, humiliate and spewing vitriol each time he is addressing Zambians, Brain Mundubile has said.



Mr Mundubile, the Patriotic Front (PF) Mporokoso Member of Parliament says Zambians across the country are shocked and deeply concerned with President Hichilema’s continued verbal abuse against former President Lungu, while at the same time claiming that he was looking forward to reconciliation with his predecessor.