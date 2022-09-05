Home politics PF Trymore Mwenda has resigned from PF with immediate effect politicsPFUPND Trymore Mwenda has resigned from PF with immediate effect September 5, 2022 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Patriotic Front (PF) Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mwenda has resigned from the former ruling party with immediate effect. 1 COMMENT He wasn’t a tonga when pf was in power so where is he going Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
He wasn’t a tonga when pf was in power so where is he going