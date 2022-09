TRYMORE MWENDA IS ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER PARTY SPOKESPERSON

By Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF

Good Morning Fellow Country Men and Women.

Help me congratulate Mr Trymore Mwenda on his appointment as the ZMP Party Spokesperson.

We are confident of Mr Mwenda’s ability to speak on behalf of the Party and are looking forward to exciting times ahead, as we work towards the prosperity of our nation.