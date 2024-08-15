TRYMORE MWENDA RESIGNS FROM SOCIALIST PARTY

Resignation of Socialist Party Elections Chairman Sparks Political Conversations

Trymore Mwenda has announced his resignation from his role as Elections Chairman of the Socialist Party, effective immediately. The announcement was made through a formal letter addressed to President Fred M’membe and the leadership of the party.

In his resignation letter, Mwenda expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the party, acknowledging the support he received from President M’membe and the entire leadership team. His departure marks a significant change within the Socialist Party, raising questions about the future direction of its electoral strategy.

Mwenda’s resignation as Elections Chairman also includes his exit from the party altogether. The reasons behind his decision have not been detailed in the letter, leaving room for speculation about the factors influencing his departure.