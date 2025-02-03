Tshisekedi, Kagame to meet on Saturday





The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, and the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, are expected to meet on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in Dar es Salaam to discuss the ongoing conflict in the DRC.



Announcing the meeting on Monday, February 3, 2025, the Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC) and President of Kenya, William Ruto, said the summit would include leaders from both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the EAC.



“President Samia Suluhu Hassan has graciously agreed to host the meeting to discuss the situation in eastern DRC,” President Ruto stated.



Ruto added that DRC’s President Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Kagame are among those who have confirmed their attendance. The summit will be preceded by a ministerial meeting on Friday, February 7, 2025.



He also noted that other confirmed attendees include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.



This emergency meeting comes amid escalating tensions, with the DRC accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, while Rwanda alleges that the DRC is attempting to destabilize its government.