TSHISEKEDI SENSES DANGER, ASK SOLDIERS TO FIGHT AS HE PROMISES PAY RISE





Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has announced plans to form a government of national unity as M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, continue to seize territory in eastern DRC.

He emphasized that national unity is crucial to overcoming internal divisions and confronting external threats.

To strengthen the military, he pledged to double soldiers’ pay and provide bonuses. Despite regional and local calls for dialogue, Tshisekedi has ruled out direct negotiations with M23. #DWAfrica #DRCongo #M23