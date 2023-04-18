Tunisia opposition offices raided, leader detained

The opposition Ennahda party in Tunisia said its headquarters were raided by police hours after its leader, Rached Ghannouchi, was arrested.

There’s been no word from the former speaker of the National Assembly since he was taken from his home in Tunis on Monday.

Mr Ghannouchi is the latest critic of the authoritarian Tunisian president, Kais Saied, to be detained.

The head of the opposition coalition, of which Ennahda is a member, called his arrest “blind revenge”.

The interior ministry said Mr Ghannouchi had been brought in for questioning and his house searched on the orders of prosecutors investigating “inciting statements”.

He appeared in court at the end of February on terror-related charges.