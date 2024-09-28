Tunisian court sentenced presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to six months in prison days before election

A Tunisian court sentenced presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to six months in prison on Wednesday, September 25, on charges of falsifying documents, making this the second prison sentence against him in a week.

The sentencing, which comes just days before the presidential election, highlights rising tensions ahead of the election, amid opposition and civil society groups’ fears of a rigged election aimed at keeping President Kais Saied in power.

Zammel was sentenced to 20 months in prison last week on charges of falsifying popular endorsements.

“It is another unjust ruling and a farce that clearly aims to weaken him in the election race, but we will defend his right to the last minute,” Zammel attorney Abdessattar Massoudi told Reuters.

Zammel was among only three admitted candidates competing for the position of president alongside incumbent Saied and Zouhair Magzhaoui.

Political tensions in the North African country have risen ahead of the October 6 election since an electoral commission named by Saied disqualified three prominent candidates this month amid protests by opposition and civil society groups.