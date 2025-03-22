Tunisian President Kais Saied sacks Prime Minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, replacing him with former public works minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri as the country struggles with economic and political turmoil. The announcement, made by the presidency on Friday, marks yet another government shake-up under Saied, who has repeatedly reshuffled his cabinet since consolidating power in 2021.

Zaafrani, 62, becomes Tunisia’s second female prime minister and takes office at a time of deep financial strain, with sluggish growth, soaring unemployment, and debt levels now at 80% of GDP. The president emphasized the need for more effective governance, urging officials to remove obstacles hindering progress.

The move comes amid rising political tensions, with dozens of opposition figures, activists, and journalists jailed on charges of conspiring against the state. The United Nations and rights groups have criticized Saied’s administration for its crackdown on dissent, warning of a decline in democratic freedoms.

Saied, who was re-elected in 2024 with over 90% of the vote but a low turnout of under 30%, has defended his leadership as necessary to combat corruption and inefficiency. However, critics argue that his rule has weakened institutions and fueled instability.

Tunisians continue to face economic hardship, with persistent shortages of basic goods and minimal economic growth. As Zaafrani steps into her new role, all eyes will be on whether she can bring stability or if Tunisia’s political and economic struggles will deepen further.