Ayachi Zammel, a prominent challenger to Tunisian President Kais Saied, has been arrested by Tunisian police.

According to his campaign team, Zammel was taken into custody and transported to a police station outside of Tunis, the capital.

Zammel, one of three candidates approved to stand in the October 6 poll, was taken to a police station outside the capital Tunis, campaigner Mahdi Abdeljaouad told Mosaique FM radio on Monday.

The arrest comes amid allegations that Zammel falsified endorsement signatures to demonstrate sufficient support for his candidacy. Zammel’s team has denied these allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Under Tunisian law, candidates must present a list of signatures from either 10,000 registered voters, 10 parliamentarians, or 40 local officials. However, several would-be candidates, including Zammel, have been accused of forging these signatures.

The treasurer of his Azimoun party was arrested last month on similar charges and, according to local media, will stand trial on September 13.

Human rights groups have expressed concern that Zammel’s arrest may be an attempt to bar him from running in the upcoming presidential election against President 5.

Human Rights Watch has Saied of “prosecuting convicting or imprisoning” at least eight prospective candidates.

The incumbent President Saied is seeking a second term after he came into power in the 2019 election.

The election authority ISIE is due to issue a final list of candidates this week.