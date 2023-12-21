Tupac murder suspect, Duane Davis asks for release from jail to house arrest

Former gang leader, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged for alleged his involvement in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, has requested that a judge place him on house arrest ahead of his trial.

Davis’ legal team announced this week that they would ask that his bail be no more than $100,000. They claim that his health is deteriorating health and since he’s been incarcerated, he has not received the proper medical care “after a bout with colon cancer” which they said is in remission.

The hearing is set for Jan. 2.

“His diet and lack of exercise in the jail, given his age and medical history, is negatively impacting his health,” said Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano, deputy special public defenders in the bail motion filed on Thursday, December, 14, before Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny.

Additionally, his lawyers argued that he poses no threat to the community and “won’t flee to avoid persecution.” Davis, who is married with four children, has remained at home for more than two months since law officials raided his home and he was indicted.

Davis’ bail motion also noted that the indictment stems from insufficient testimonies “based on hearsay and highly prejudicial and speculative evidence” from “witnesses with questionable credibility.”

The motion goes on to detail that Davis’ memoir COMPTON STREET LEGEND, should not be used as evidence to build a case against him. In the book, he reveals his alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur in Las Vegas on Sept.7, 1996.

Davis claims to have “locked eyes” before gunfire riddled the BMW that former Death Row Records head Marion “Suge” Knight was parked in at a stop light on the Las Vegas Strip with Shakur in the passenger seat.

“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Davis wrote. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

His legal team said that his writings were purely for entertainment and not factual.

“The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money,” the motion read.

Before the shooting occurred, Shakur was involved in an altercation at a casino on the Las Vegas Strip with Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, Davis’ nephew, and a fellow member of the South Side Compton Crips.

Anderson, who was in the car with Davis along with two other men, maintained his innocence in connection with Shakur’s killing.

Almost two years after Shakur was murdered, Anderson was killed in a shooting in Compton in 1998.

Since his arrest on Sept 29, Davis has been held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Davis is scheduled for trial in June.