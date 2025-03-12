Tupac Shakur’s unreleased songs to sell at $250k

Tupac Shakur’s posthumous catalog may expand once again, as rare, unreleased music from his early career is up for sale for $250,000.

Memorabilia site MomentsInTime.com is offering handwritten lyrics and audio recordings from 1990-1991, a period before Tupac’s rise with Death Row Records, according to TMZ.

The exclusive collection showcases the late rapper’s raw talent before his meteoric rise to fame, TMZ reported.

Tupac recorded an album for the group Jesse and the Kidz but the project was shelved after a band member’s death, leaving three tracks featuring Tupac as the lead vocalist unheard by the public.

Along with handwritten lyrics, this rare piece of hip-hop history is now available to collectors.

Collectors who purchase the unreleased Tupac album can listen privately, but public distribution remains under the control of his estate.