Tupac Was My Soulmate, Will Smith’s Wife Reveals

American actress, Jada Pinkett Smith, believes that the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, was her soulmate despite her 19-year marriage to Will Smith.

The 52-year-old actress believes Tupac was her soulmate but revealed that they never hooked up due to a lack of chemistry, Daily Mail reports Friday.

Smith expressed this while promoting her upcoming memoir during an interview with RollingOut.

She also revealed that she has been secretly separated from her husband, Will Smith, 55, for seven years.

She further suggested that they both ‘traveled’ together in past lifetimes, saying, “If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together, you know, in various forms.”

When asked if she regretted the decision to not take the friendship in a romantic direction, Smith replied, “It just wasn’t possible. There was no chemistry between us.”

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 when he was 25.