Tupac’s family hires high-profile lawyer to investigate connection between his death and Diddy

A high-profile New York attorney has confirmed that he has been hired by the family of late rapper Tupac Shakur to investigate a possible link between his murder and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs is currently facing accusations of s£xual assault, r@pe and human trafficking from a number of lawsuits as well as federal charges after a three-count indictment alleges he kidnapped and trafficked women “to fulfill his s£xual desires.”

Now, New York-based attorney Alex Spiro, has told Court TV that he has been hired to investigate the music mogul and his potential connections to Tupac’s murder.

Tupac Shakur was gunned down in 1996 while driving in Sin City, and his homicide remained unsolved until Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested and charged with his murder in 2023.

While Davis has been the only person charged in the murder, he previously accused Diddy of being involved in the planning.

A detective who testified before the grand jury that indicted Davis said that Marion “Suge” Knight Jr., who was also injured in the shooting that killed Tupac, allegedly told people that Combs was “responsible, if not directly, indirectly for the murder of his good friend.”

With Combs behind bars, other rappers have joined to accuse him of being involved in not only Shakur’s murder but, by extension, the killing of Christopher Wallace, known as “The Notorious B.I.G.,” who was murdered in a drive-by shooting months after Tupac Shakur’s death.

Tupac

Marshall Mathers, better known by his stage name “Eminem,” raps in his new song “Fuel”: “Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder, like facial tissue, who’s clock should I clean next? Puff’s? ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?”

Eminem previously accused Diddy of being involved in Tupac’s murder on 2018’s “Killshot,” where he said, “Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.”

Diddy has long denied any involvement in Tupac Shakur’s murder.