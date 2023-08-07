Turkish Airlines To Allow Pilots Time Off For Prayers During Flights

Turkish Airlines (THY), has announced preparations for a new regulation allowing pilots to pray while in the cockpit.

Ahmed Bolat THY’S CEO made this known while fielding questions on LinkedIn, on July 10.

A user named “Fener bahçe” addressing Bolat said “the freedom to wear headscarves and beards. Our President has also introduced beard freedom in public institutions. We are waiting for your instructions on this matter, as you are the sole decision-maker at Turkish Airlines. Why is this issue being delayed?”

Responding to this comment Bolat said: “Please do not make me talk with regards to the headscarf issue as I had to look for wig for my daughters in 2005 in Beyoğlu (district) for them to enter the university exams.

“Beard is a more secondary issue next to that. Firstly, a rule is coming for those wanting to perform their praying duty in cockpit and (aircraft) cabin. Thank you for reminding me.”