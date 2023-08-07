Turn The National House Of Prayer Into A Science Research Center- Leadership Movement Party

TURN THE NATIONAL HOUSE OF PRAYER INTO A SCIENCE RESEARCH CENTER

The opposition Leadership Movement has urged Government to turn the site for the National House of Prayer currently under construction into a Science Research Centre.

Party Secretary General Jairos Ngoma has told journalists that the country has enough churches and it is not government’s duty to build churches. Mr. Ngoma says Scientists can be using the facility to research on solutions to address some of the challenges that the Zambian people are grappling with.

The construction of the National House of Prayer has stalled for a long time now with over K56 million said to be needed to complete the works.

And party Deputy Secretary General Chalwe Chandalala urged government explore ways of recruiting some members of criminal gangs into the Zambia National Service to improve production in Zambia.