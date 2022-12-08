“Tutwa Ngulube has never had a heart condition that the family was aware of.”- Brother to Tutwa and family spokesperson

TUTWA NGULUBE HAD NO UNDERLYING HEART PROBLEM – FAMILY

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

The family of Former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube, says the late Tutwa had no underlying heart problem.

A family representative told mourners at Mr. Ngulube’s funeral service in Kabwe.

Mr. Ngulube died on the 3rd of December 2022 after a short illness, amid speculation that he had died of a heart attack.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Gary Nkombo, says despite Mr. Ngulube’s death which leaves more questions than answers, the nation must remain united.

Meanwhile, acting Patriotic Front President, Given Lubinda, says Tutwa has died at a time when he was needed as the party goes to the convention.

Mr. Ngulube has since been put to rest.