TUTWA NGULUBE MEMORIAL SHOULD NOT BE POLITICIZED WARNS ZAMBIA POLICE

As Zambia Police Service we wish to express our concern regarding the potential politicization of the memorial service for the late Tutwa Ngulube. It has come to our attention that there may be efforts to turn this solemn occasion into a political event.

The primary purpose of a memorial service is to honor and remember the life of the deceased, providing solace and support to their family, friends, and the community at large. Politicizing such an event not only disrespects the memory of the departed but also has the potential to escalate tensions and disrupt the peaceful proceedings.

We urge all political factions involved, particularly the PF, to respect the solemn nature of the memorial service and refrain from using it as a platform for political agendas. The grieving process should be a time for unity and remembrance, rather than an opportunity for political posturing.

Our duty as law enforcement is to maintain public order and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens. We kindly request the cooperation of all parties involved in this matter to uphold the dignity of the memorial service and allow it to proceed without any political interference.

We trust that all individuals and organizations will act responsibly and with respect for the grieving community during this challenging time.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATION OFFICER