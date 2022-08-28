LAWYER Tutwa Ngulube has sued the State and UPND in the Lusaka High Court over what he terms as an ‘illegal’ arrest for an unknown criminal offence.

Mr Ngulube, who is also PF Member of the Central Committee, claims that his life is in danger at the hands of the UPND.

He has thus applied to the High Court for an interim injunction against UPND Central Province chairperson Albert Chifita, Rodgers Kateule , Wisdom Lweendo and Dhinda Habeenzu or their agents from carrying out any threats of arrest or attack, including detaining, searching, accessing his residential or business premises. Other respondents cited are UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda, Chowa Police Station Officer-In-Charge Ireen Shanduba, Kabwe commanding officer Lemekani Chirwa, Central Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola and the Attorney General.

In a combined affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for leave to apply for leave to apply for Judicial review and for stay of criminal proceedings and interim injunction against the UPND officials, Mr Ngulube stated that the ruling party at a press briefing threatened to deal with him as he was responsible for the release from Police of Kabwe deputy Mayor Kayombo Mihova. Mihova who was arrested and charged for defamation of the President was on August 11, 2022 released on Police bond.

He alleged that UPND members even blocked all roads to the Subordinate Court with intent to prevent or attack him and Mihova.

Mr Ngulube said when he and his client failed to appear in court, Chifita, Kateule, Lweendo and Habeenzu stormed Chowa Police Station on August 18, 2022 and demanded the arrest of the duo within three days failure to which they would launch a man hunt and kill him.

He stated that the Police in the Province has since instituted criminal proceedings for unknown offence and a manhunt for his arrest.- Daily Nation