Tutwa Ngulube (to me) was a political nuisance- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti.

‘It is cowardice and shallowness to rewrite history just because someone has died. No one celebrates death, but the truth about a life must remain, especially if that truth is part of national history’.

When i pass on, and you’re tempted to tell my story, please do not change anything about it. Tell it the way you experienced me, because my choices are calculated and deliberate. I own my fuckups, failures and successes 100%.

Some guy died yesterday. He (to me) was a political nuisance. That he has died doesn’t change my views of him. Lets not be hypocritical about it. Is this not the guy who, not too long ago, advocated for bones to be broken over some political difference?

Sorry! No tears here! I just pray, like i do for everyone that makes the trip to the other side yonder, that he had made peace with his maker!