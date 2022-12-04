Tutwa Ngulube (to me) was a political nuisance- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti.
‘It is cowardice and shallowness to rewrite history just because someone has died. No one celebrates death, but the truth about a life must remain, especially if that truth is part of national history’.
When i pass on, and you’re tempted to tell my story, please do not change anything about it. Tell it the way you experienced me, because my choices are calculated and deliberate. I own my fuckups, failures and successes 100%.
Some guy died yesterday. He (to me) was a political nuisance. That he has died doesn’t change my views of him. Lets not be hypocritical about it. Is this not the guy who, not too long ago, advocated for bones to be broken over some political difference?
Sorry! No tears here! I just pray, like i do for everyone that makes the trip to the other side yonder, that he had made peace with his maker!
Madam ndoti.
Madam, I like your principles. They say u are dirt, I love u for that
Hammer on the head. We always do experience hypocrisy from some quotas. The man was a nuisance politically, condolences to the family but that should not mean never mention the bad words he said. Someone’s weaknesses or failings must be mentioned frankly, dead or alive.
Tutwa might have made mistakes here and there, but to say he was a political nuisance is too harsh a description on him. To the contrary, Tutwa was a very immaculate, intelligent and vibrant young man. You’re are just right to say to you but not to others. To others like me, Tutwa’s character was superb and his death has robbed us as a country an asset too difficult to replace.
Foolish comments. I now appreciate Saboi Imboela’s comments against her. No wonder she could not respond to her. She sounds like she is high on Malawian weed early in the morning. Iye Bana Kamudoti nabo!