TUTWA NGULUBE WAS A FEARLESS REPRENTATIVE OF THE PEOPLE- PF

… he was a prolific advocate and people’s lawyer re-echoes Given Lubinda

Kabwe, Wednesday, December 07, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda says late Member of the Central Committee Tutwa Ngulube was a fearless representative of the people.

Speaking during the funeral service at St. Marks UCZ church in Kabwe, Hon. Lubinda said late Tutwa Ngulube was a prolific advocate and people’s lawyer adding that his legacy shall live on.

” Tutwa Ngulube was a prolific advocate and people lawyer, lawyer for all who was ready to offer legal service to all. When we had any report of our cadres arrested for whatever reason we went to Tutwa. Many of our cases still active in courts were handled by Tutwa, he was ready to handle even unpopular political cases,” Hon. Lubinda said.

” As a politician, Tutwa was passionate and selfless. Tutwa felt comfortable when working for others and representing those that couldn’t represent themselves he was a firm believer in constitutinal reforms and was passionate about removing the death penalty from the constitution of Zambia, so because he believed it was an opportunity to save the rights of citizens” he said.

And Hon. Lubinda said the family of late Tutwa Ngulube is yet to hear from the police following a report that some people were after his life.

” Three months ago through his social media posting, Tutwa said some people were threatening his life and the matter was reported to the police and the family are yet to hear from the police what they are doing about the report. After postmortem the family will decide what to do with the information,” Hon. Lubinda said.