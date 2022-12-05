Tutwa Ngulube Was Dull – Dr Mwanahamuntu

Doctor attacked for his senseless and unafrican remarks over Tutwa
TUTWA WAS DULL – DR MWANAHAMUNTU
Medical Expert Dr. Mulindi Mwanahamuntu has caused an uproar over his post on Facebook that renowned Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube was dull.
His remarks came at a time when some UPND members were condemned for celebrating the former Kabwe Central Constituency MP’s death.
It is widely believed to be unAfrican to attack the dead as they cannot defend themselves.
Leave the truth and the doctor alone. Death does not change the truth, in fact it is the stupid African tradition that should be consigned to the garbage dump of stone age where it rightly belongs? When a pig dies, nothing WHATSOEVER can turn it into a leopard. Kanshi bupuba bwa shani ubu? Leave the doctor and the truth alone. STUPID IDIOTS.