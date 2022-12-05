Tutwa Ngulube Was Dull – Dr Mwanahamuntu

Doctor attacked for his senseless and unafrican remarks over Tutwa

TUTWA WAS DULL – DR MWANAHAMUNTU

Medical Expert Dr. Mulindi Mwanahamuntu has caused an uproar over his post on Facebook that renowned Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube was dull.

His remarks came at a time when some UPND members were condemned for celebrating the former Kabwe Central Constituency MP’s death.

It is widely believed to be unAfrican to attack the dead as they cannot defend themselves.