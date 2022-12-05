Tutwa Ngulube’s Family Calls Out Given Lubinda Expressing Concern On PF’s Politicisation Over His Death

TUTWA’S FAMILY CALLS OUT GIVEN LUBINDA EXPRESSING CONCERN ON PF’S POLITICISATION OVER HIS DEATH

Impeccable sources within the PF have collaborated a report eminating from late former Kabwe MP Tutwa Ngulube’s relatives, that his family has called out PF acting President Given Lubinda to issue instructions to the former ruling party to immediately cease weaponising the death of their loved one as a political vehicle and tool to attack President Hakainde Hichilema.

According to the sources, the family is still coming to terms on the death of Tutwa Ngulube such that they are failing to have to deal with the political avalanche being perpetuated by the PF to use his death to fight Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

“Our father and brother is dead and he can’t speak, surely they can’t allow us to mourn his passing away in peace and dignity especially that the President sent a good will message to the family through his Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya and UPND SG Batuke Imenda. So where is the fight over a dead man. This is so traumatising and uncivilised” a family member is quoted as having said.

The PF appear to want to cannonise Tutwa Ngulube as a hero for his demeaning attacks against President Hichilema whom he called a satanist and not worthy taking the office the President because of his ethnicity and what he called as a questionable Christian background.

Tutwa Ngulube is suspected to have died of a heart attack in Lusaka yesterday.