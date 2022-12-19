Twalala Pafula! Zambians Let’s Wake Up!- Dr. Fred M’membe

TWALALA PAFULA! ZAMBIANS LET’S WAKE UP!
By Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party
Following these reactions in the video clip from our fellow Africans makes for very sad reading about the disgraceful role that Zambia has taken under the leadership of Mr Hakainde Hichilema. These reactions from our fellow brothers and sisters require our attention! Let’s wake up abena Zambia! Twalala Pafula!
Surely, does the liberation struggle and the sacrifices of our forefathers mean anything to Mr Hichilema? Does he truly understand the implications of the MOUs and security cooperation agreements that he is signing for the country, and for future generations to come?
Given our history, a conscious leader, who has his country at heart can never be a puppet of imperialism.
A conscious leader defends the dignity of his people, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his homeland. Mr Hichilema has sold out, hired himself out to imperialist interests. And this will cost us heavily!
Today, through Mr Hichilema’s betrayal, United States’ AFRICOM has established an office in Zambia. For what? The Americans themselves tell us “…to curb China’s malign and predatory influence in Zambia, as well as increase cooperation with the US”! Again we ask? Doesn’t Mr Hichilema understand our non aligned position to our foreign policy?
We want to remind Mr Hichilema that our great country, Zambia and its people have always had good and dignified relations with successive United States administrations and the American people and not that of puppets.
So why is Mr Hichilema reducing us to such disgraceful levels? Why can’t he engage with the US and the rest of the World based on our non aligned principles, what his predecessors did? Why has he opted for this puppet role?
Can i remind Mmembe that there is no non-aligned movement any more. Non-aligned against which opposing blocks? There is no USSR any more. The fore fathers you are talking about mixed politics with doing business. No wonder each of them left us in abject poverty as a country. Any country that has succeeded in the uplift of their economy have had genuine undertaking with other countries. We are careful that we as Zambians will never elect a leader to presidency who will take us back to socialism which we tasted already and only brought us misery. We do not want to go that way again. This means you are fighting for a dead issue.
Inferiority complex shall eat up this man one day. He thinks other pipo have taken advantage of him yet hes just dull and can’t see with his own eyes. Its simple mr membe just look in your hse and tell us where the things making yo life civilised came frm. Grow up dull man.