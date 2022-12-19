Twalala Pafula! Zambians Let’s Wake Up!- Dr. Fred M’membe

TWALALA PAFULA! ZAMBIANS LET’S WAKE UP!

By Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party

Following these reactions in the video clip from our fellow Africans makes for very sad reading about the disgraceful role that Zambia has taken under the leadership of Mr Hakainde Hichilema. These reactions from our fellow brothers and sisters require our attention! Let’s wake up abena Zambia! Twalala Pafula!



Surely, does the liberation struggle and the sacrifices of our forefathers mean anything to Mr Hichilema? Does he truly understand the implications of the MOUs and security cooperation agreements that he is signing for the country, and for future generations to come?

Given our history, a conscious leader, who has his country at heart can never be a puppet of imperialism.

A conscious leader defends the dignity of his people, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his homeland. Mr Hichilema has sold out, hired himself out to imperialist interests. And this will cost us heavily!



Today, through Mr Hichilema’s betrayal, United States’ AFRICOM has established an office in Zambia. For what? The Americans themselves tell us “…to curb China’s malign and predatory influence in Zambia, as well as increase cooperation with the US”! Again we ask? Doesn’t Mr Hichilema understand our non aligned position to our foreign policy?



We want to remind Mr Hichilema that our great country, Zambia and its people have always had good and dignified relations with successive United States administrations and the American people and not that of puppets.

So why is Mr Hichilema reducing us to such disgraceful levels? Why can’t he engage with the US and the rest of the World based on our non aligned principles, what his predecessors did? Why has he opted for this puppet role?