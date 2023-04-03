TWENTY SEVEN (27) VEHICLES STOLEN FROM GOVT

By George Lemba

Over 27 government vehicles have been stolen from government.

The vehicles among them toyota hiluxes and others were stolen between July and August, 2021.

Sources have disclosed that the missing vehicles were under the custody of NAPSA, RTSA and ZRA at the time they were missing.

Meanwhile sources close to the former regime have told Koswe’s George Lemba that the stolen government vehicles were given to PF cadres and thugs as personal to holder and under the disguise of campaigning for the opposition party.

This news organisation encourages members of the public to impound vehicles bearing the number plates listed below as it seems some of the newly appointed government officials have been swallowed by the stinky PF bad behaviour of getting things which don’t belong to them.