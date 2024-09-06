TWENTY SIX SOUTH AFRICAN FREEDOM HEROES EXHUMED FOR REPATRIATION

The South African mission in Zambia has embarked on a historic exhumation exercise of 26 freedom fighters who died while seeking shelter in Zambia during the apartheid era.

Speaking at the commencement of the three-day exhumation exercise, Lusaka City Mayor Chilando Chitangala represented by Lima Ward 30 Councillor Daniel Mwewa, expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen heroes.

Ms. Chitangala said the sacrifice of the South African Freedom fighters did not only liberate South Africa but the entire Southern Africa as a whole.

She said Zambia continues to share cordial bilateral relations with South Africa as a result of the shared struggles to liberate Africa from oppression, injustice and tyranny.

Meanwhile, a representative from National Heritage Conservation Kenan Zulu, stressed the importance of repatriating the remains of South African freedom icons as a symbol of peace and honour to the affected families.

And Nomvuyo Nokwe, daughter of one of the Freedom Fighters, Dumalisile Philemon Nokwe, thanked the Zambian government for according the families the opportunity to repatriate the remains of their loved ones.

She noted that this gesture shows the importance Zambia attaches to the bilateral relations shared between the two countries.

