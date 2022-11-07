Twitter loses $4m due to large workforce – Elon Musk defends mass layoffs

Elon Musk has defended laying off around half of Twitter’s workforce just one week after taking over the business.

The world’s richest man says he had “no choice” after 50% of Twitter employees were fired on Friday, Nov. 4.

In a Tweet posted on Nov. 5, Musk said “regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

Musk maintained that “Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.”

