TWITTER UNVEILS X LOGO TO REPLACE LARRY THE BIRD

A picture of Twitter’s new logo, a white X on a black background, has been unveiled by Twitter’s chief executive, after its owner Elon Musk said he wanted to get rid of the bird logo.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”

Mr Musk also changed his profile picture to the new logo and added “X.com” to his Twitter bio.

According to reports, he wants to create a “super app” called “X”.

On Sunday, the billionaire said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

He then said that an interim logo would go live later the same day. [BBC]