TWO ACC OFFICERS FIRED, ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF K1 MILLION EXHIBIT

By Darius Choonya

An investigation by Diamond TV has revealed that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has fired and arrested two of its officers over the theft of One Million Kwacha cash, which was kept as exhibit in a case of bribery.

The officers are ACC Exhibit Officer, Paul Phiri and Clement Chansa, an investigations Officer.

In 2020, Mr. Phiri as an exhibit officer of the Commission was entrusted with the said money which was a bribe by Opermin Zambia Limited Director, Peter Samboko, to a Zambia Revenue Authority officer, Joseph Mfula.

The money was offered as an inducement for lowering tax assessment payable to ZRA.

The two officers are expected to appear before court on August 10, 2022.

ACC Spokesperson, Queen Chibwe, could not confirm the development.Diamond TV