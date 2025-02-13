TWO ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF K450,000 AND CASINO TOKENS IN LUSAKA



The Zambia Police Service has arrested two suspects, a Chinese national and a Zambian national, for allegedly stealing K450,000 cash and an undisclosed amount of casino tokens from Casino Plaza in Lusaka.



According to Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, Chawama Police Station received reports of Theft and Theft by Servant from Huang Ming, 49, the owner of Casino Plaza, on February 11, 2025, at 00:30 hours. The thefts are believed to have occurred between January 20 and February 9, 2025.



The case came to light when Mr. Huang conducted an audit on February 7, 2025, and reviewed CCTV footage. The footage revealed one of the suspects, an employee at the casino, stealing small amounts of tokens and cash from the casino’s Pool Chamber. The theft was facilitated by an accomplice who posed as a customer.



Following investigations, police identified and arrested the two suspects, Ye Shengruo, 38, a Chinese national residing in Long Acres, Lusaka, who posed as a casino customer and Chola Mulenga, 37, a Zambian national and employee at Casino Plaza, residing in John Laing Compound, Lusaka.



Both suspects have been charged with Theft and Theft by Servant and are currently detained in police custody, awaiting fulfillment of police bond conditions.



The Zambia Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing criminals to justice and has urged businesses and individuals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.