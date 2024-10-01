TWO ARRESTED IN LUSAKA FOR DEFRAUDING PUBLIC OF K50,000



Two individuals have been arrested in Lusaka for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of K50,000 under the pretext of helping them access services from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).



The arrest followed an operation by RTSA in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) on 28th September 2024.



The suspects, identified as Peter Dundula (34) and Victor Phiri (29), had been operating under the alias Charity Lungu to scam people.



RTSA Acting Head of Public Relations, Mukela Mangolwa, stated that the duo were apprehended after being trailed for three days by the combined team following numerous reports from the public.



Mangolwa cautioned members of the public to avoid engaging third parties who solicit money when accessing RTSA services.



(Image from file)