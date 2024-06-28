TWO ARRSTED IN KABOMPO FOR SETTING FIRE TO FENCE AND CAR AT CHIEFTAINESS’S PALACE

June 27, 2024

Police in Kabompo District of North-Western Province have arrested two people, all males, aged 30 and 35 in connection with the offences of Arson, Malicious Damage to property and Unlawful wounding.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on June 26, 2024 around 19: 30 hours at Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Chiyengele’s Palace in Kabompo District.

Brief facts of the incidents are that a group of known people within Chieftainess Chiyengele’s area set ablaze the Palace grass fence and a Toyota surf motor vehicle.

The suspects also damaged Palace house pans before hacking a 47-year-old man identified as Stephen Chilomba using an axe. He sustained a deep cut on his back and was rushed to Kabompo District Hospital where he is receiving treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Police officers have been deployed in the area to restore peace and order while the Chieftainess and the Palace area have been secured. Investigations to establish the cause of the incident have been instituted.

The two suspects are detained in Police custody while a manhunt for the other suspects has been launched.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer