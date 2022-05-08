Two children aged 3 and 2 drown in a septic tank

By Daily Star Reporter

Two children of the same family have drown in a septic tank in Kabangwe area.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga in a statement said the two children were first reported missing.

In Kabangwe Police at around 15:40 hours received a report of suspected drowning from Brenda Musonda Chalwe 49 of Chilimanyemba Mwachindalo Village who reported that her two sons Emmanuel Chalwe aged 3 and Devine Chalwe aged 2, whom she had earlier on Thursday May 5, 2022 around 17:00 hours reported that they had gone missing were today Saturday May 7, 2022 around 14:00 hours discovered dead in a septic tank at her neighbour’s house,” said Hamoonga.

“Police visited the scene and managed to retrieve the two bodies and they have since been deposited in University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial. Police are investigating the matter.”