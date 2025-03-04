TWO CHINESE PICKED FOR WORKING IN SUSPENDED MINE



Kitwe-4th March, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



Two Chinese Nationals have been arrested for conduction operations in a suspended mine in Kitwe district.

The incident which was reported to Police by Mines safety Chief inspector Yoram Chulu aged 39 occured between 4th February, 2025 and 2nd March, 2025 at 21:30 at Rongxing Investment Company along Mufulira road in Kitwe.





In a statement made available to CIC Press Team, Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba explained that on 4th February , 2025, the Department of Mine Safety which is under the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development suspended the operations of the company due to a fatal accident which claimed the life of one employee two days earlier and the spillage of Acid into the Luela stream among others.





He added that On 1st March, 2025 and 2nd March, 2025, some Ministers passed through the company and emphasized that the suspension was still in effect.



“At around 21:30 hrs on 2nd March, 2025 some officers from Mine Safety Department got information that the company operates at night, Police rushed to the scene together with Mine safety officers where it was discovered that the employees for night shift reported for work as usual and were found busy working,” he said





The operations Manager identified as Lei Yan aged 48, a Chinese national was picked and detained at the police station and on 3rd March, 2025, the Director Yuan Liming aged 42, also a Chinese national was picked.





“The two have since been charged and arrested for working in a suspended or closed mine. They were later released on police bond,” Mr Mweemba concluded.



CIC PRESS TEAM