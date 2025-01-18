TWO CHINGOLA MEN DIE OF SUFFOCATION AFTER SLEEPING WITH A BRAZIER INSIDE A BUS



TWO men of Chingola have died due to suffocation inside a bus where they had slept with a lit brazier..





The incident Occurred between 16th and 17th January 2025 in Kasompe area.



Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba who confirmed the incident to RISE FM NEWS has identified the deceased as Joseph Kakoma 27 of Kapisha Compound and Jackson Kasongo 26 of Kafibale farming block, believed to be illegal miners.





Mr Mweemba said in order to keep warm amid the heavy rains on Thursday night, the two carried a brazier inside the bus and closed all windows and doors.



He said the following morning, at around 09:00 hours, their friend who slept in the house went to the bus, removed the brazier, but did not wake his friends, assuming they were still sleeping.





Mr Mweemba said later that night, at around 22:00 hours, their friend Victor Mafefe decided to check on them and was shocked to find them unconscious, with whitish foam coming from their mouths.



He said Mafefe quickly alerted his other friend and they reported the matter to Kasompe Police Station.





The Commissioner said Police inspected the bodies and no visible injuries were observed and it was determined that the victims had died of suffocation caused by the brazier.





The bodies have since been deposited to Nchanga North General Hospital Mortuary awaiting Postmortem and burial.



RISE FM NEWS