Two construction workers detained for breaking down Great Wall of China

China’s greatest historical defense against invading forces has been broken by two workers who were trying to take a quick and easy way.

Chinese authorities arrested two construction workers, a man named Zheng who is 38 years old, and a woman named Wang who is 55 years old. They are accused of breaking through the Great Wall.

The government of Youyu County, which is far away from Beijing, shared some pictures showing a bumpy road going through a broken part of a barrier.

The part being talked about is believed to be at the far west end of the wall in Shanxi province.

Some parts of this area were built around 2,000 years ago, but they are not close to the restored sections that tourists usually visit at the United Nations protected heritage site.

According to reports, Zheng and Wang made a new pathway because they needed a faster and easier way to do their construction work in nearby towns.

They will stay in jail as more legal steps are being taken.

This picture, posted online on August 31, 2023 by the Youyu Police, shows a path that seems to have been made through a part of the old Great Wall in Youyu county in northern China’s Shanxi province. Authorities in China have taken two people into custody for breaking through a part of the ancient wall, which is a famous cultural symbol and a site protected by the United Nations.

A recent online post by the Youyu Police in northern China’s Shanxi province shows a path that seems to go through a part of the old Great Wall in Youyu county.

The Great Wall of China was built a long time ago, starting around the 7th century BC. The most famous parts of the wall were finished during a period called the Ming dynasty, which lasted from 1368 to 1644. It is a very important and special historical site in China.

The attempt to stop the Ming dynasty from being overthrown by the Manchu people from the north wasn’t successful. The Manchu people were able to conquer the Great Wall and eventually took control of the entire empire, establishing the Qing dynasty.

A person is wearing a mask to stay safe from the coronavirus while standing close to a part of the Badaling Great Wall in China, near Beijing, in October. On the 6th of January 2020. The police in China caught two men for breaking a section of the old wall, which is a very important cultural and protected site by the United Nations.

In the years after, the wall mostly fell apart, as many of its original stones were stolen by nearby villagers.

China’s communist government brought back interest in the wall as a symbol of love for one’s country and standing up against external influences in the middle of the 20th century.

In the past, the Great Wall has been in the news because it can be dangerous for tourists in the winter. There have been videos of many people slipping and holding onto the handrails while trying to walk on the icy surfaces.

Airbnb, an online rental service, has previously provided eco-friendly lodgings near the Great Wall in China. This was done to encourage sustainable tourism.