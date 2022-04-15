(Not actual pictures)

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) on the Copperbelt has handed a life ban on two players following their violent conduct against match officials.

Kasompe United players Kaunda Musenge and Choolwe Kaputi have been blacklisted from the beautiful game following their decision to unleash punches on assistant referee Boniface Kekelo during a Division Three League match.

Provincial football is usually characterised by violent scenes as it is played in open-air stadiums with no proper security for visiting players and match officials.

According to a ruling obtained by Sports Mail, the said players were aggrieved by a decision from the referee to allow a goal scored by opposing side Nkumbu FC to stand two minutes before the end of the game.

“The report reveals that two Kasompe United players, namely player wearing jersey number 9 Kaunda Musenge and player wearing jersey number 14 Choolwe Kaputi, ran towards the second assistant referee, Mr. Salati Boniface Kekelo, and started punching him.

“The Report further avers that thereafter; the spectators became unruly and started throwing stones onto the pitch, causing the referee to abandon the game in the 88th minute,” the ruling delivered by FAZ Copperbelt Disciplinary Committee chairperson Ticklay Mukosiku reads in part.

The referees’ report recommended that the players should be punished for their violent conduct towards the second assistant referee and that Kasompe United should be punished for failing to provide adequate security which resulted in unruly conduct and the throwing of stones by the spectators.

