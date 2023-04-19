TWO DEAD, 12 MISSING AFTER BOAT SUBMERGED ON LAKE MWERU – POLICE

April 18, 2023

Two people including a coxswain died while twelve others are missing after a boat carrying 32 people submerged on Lake Mweru in Nchelenge District of Luapula Province. Eighteen people managed to swim to safety.

The deceased, a Coxswaine identified as John Kamobole aged 45 of Nchelenge District and Mutumbu Mwembo aged between 6 and 12 months were retrieved soon after the incident.

The incident occurred today, April 18, 2023 between 06:00 hours and 08:00 hours on Lake Mweru waters as the boat was heading towards Kashobwe area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Kilwa Island on the Zambian side.

Police Preliminary investigations indicate that most of the passengers were Congolese nationals using a boat belonging to a Zambian. Further investigations have revealed that the accident happened due to strong waves on the Lake.

The search and rescue operation for the missing persons is ongoing.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer