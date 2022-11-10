TWO DEC OFFICERS IN CHOMA CONVICTED FOR CORRUPTION

The Choma Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced two Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) employees to 16 months imprisonment.

The two DEC officers have been convicted on one count of corrupt practice by public officer’s contrary to section 19(1) as read together with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012.

Hon. Wishimanga who was presiding over the matter, sentenced Lawrence Chikoli, of House No. 943D, New Kabanana and Mweebo Mushokabanji, of house No. M114 Mukasa off Namwala Road, to 16 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Meanwhile, Hon. Wishimanga acquitted Kennedy Mwepu of Plot 2264B, New Kalundu at a case to answer.

The Anti-corruption Commission in December 2020 charged and arrested three (3) DEC Assistant Investigations Officers for corrupt practices involving K3,000.00.

Mweebo Mushokobanji and Lawrence Chikoli, on dates unknown but between 1st July, 2018 and 30th September, 2018 in Choma did solicit for K3,000.00 cash gratification from Esther Kabwe as an inducement or reward to facilitate the release of Davy Kabwe on a lesser sentence, a matter or transaction that concerns the Drug Enforcement Commission, a public body.

Timothy Moono

HEAD – CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS